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Grey Hulk Makes MCU Debut In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Published on June 18, 2026
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A muscular, hulking figure stands in a dimly lit room, casting a long shadow on the wall behind them. A smaller silhouetted figure stands in the foreground.
Source: Sony Pictures / Marvel

We’re still more than a month away from finally experiencing Peter Parker’s next adventure when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters and to get some more buzz going (as if necessary), Sony has released the latest trailer to the upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton directed epic.

Finally getting our first look at the Grey Hulk that Spidey is going to have to fight at some point in the movie, the trailer further expands on Peter Parker’s struggle with his now mutating powers as he searches for answers with the help of Bruce Banner. While in the process of figuring out what’s going on with his body, Spidey realizes he’s becoming not only extra aggressive with his enemies but overall reckless with his crime fighting ways.

Now that we know he’ll be destroying parts of New York taking on the Grey Hulk, questions about the film still remain such as what role The Punisher will play and who the main villain will be? Is Sadie Sink really the new Jean Grey or someone else entirely? Will the film somehow tie into Avengers: Doomsday? We don’t know but we’ll damn sure be finding out when Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st.

Will you be heading to the flicks to see the latest installment of Spider-Man? Peep the trailer and let us know in the comments section below.

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