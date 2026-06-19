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Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

President Donald Trump again attacked former President Barack Obama in a profanity-laced rant, causing many to note the jealousy in his words.

Published on June 19, 2026
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Source: BASTIEN OHIER / Getty

President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with the growing number of critics who have deemed his deal with Iran to end hostilities as a step backward. When questioned, he took the moment to attack former President Barack Obama with a vulgar tirade.

The tirade occurred Wednesday (June 17) after Trump held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Trump was at the G7 Summit being held in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, Francein The 80-year-old leader defended the deal (which is to be signed on Friday and is not final) before saying, “It’s a memorandum of understanding and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head.”

Trump continued, “We’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, because they misbehaved for 47 years.” Visibly irritated, he added, “Nobody could have made this deal. I mean, the JCPOA, done by Obama. He gave them $1.7 billion in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran.”

Trump then said: “They tried to bribe their way out of it, and you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said he’s a stupid son of a b—h,” before abruptly ending the press interview.

Not much about the MOU has been published, but details such as Iran receiving a $300 billion payment from the U.S., and removing the blockade from the Strait of Hormuz have alarmed observers. Political science Professor Michael McFaul highlighted the deal’s flaws, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that “Trump achieved nothing.”

Others pointed out how the previous agreement with Iran, which Obama helped to establish, didn’t allow Iran to have nuclear weapons. Some pointed out that Trump seemed to be highly jealous of Obama, underscored by another rant he made on his Truth Social meda platform afterward.

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