Subscribe
Close
News

Sonia Sotomayor Discloses Concert Gift From Bad Bunny’s Label

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Discloses $4K Concert Ticket Gift From Bad Bunny

Standard reporting procedure for Supreme Court justices.

Published on June 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sonia Sotomayor Gives Speech At Commonwealth Club In San Francisco
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s latest financial disclosure has a music-world connection, but the details are fairly straightforward.

As spotted by TMZ, Sotomayor reported receiving $4,333 worth of concert tickets from Rimas Entertainment, the record label and entertainment company closely associated with Bad Bunny. The gift was listed in her annual financial disclosure and covered tickets for Sotomayor and guests during a private trip to Puerto Rico in August 2025.

According to TMZ, Rimas Entertainment was founded by Noah Assad, Bad Bunny’s longtime manager. The company represents Bad Bunny, along with other Latin music artists, which is an important distinction because the disclosure itself does not specify which concert Sotomayor attended.

The timing naturally drew attention because Bad Bunny was performing in Puerto Rico during that period as part of his extended run of shows on the island. However, Sotomayor’s disclosure only states that Rimas provided tickets “for a concert” for her and guests while she was on a private trip to Puerto Rico.

The item was included as part of the annual financial disclosures released for Supreme Court justices, which detail outside income, gifts, reimbursements, and other reportable financial activity. Reuters reports that eight of the nine justices filed their 2025 disclosures, while Justice Samuel Alito was granted an extension.

Sotomayor’s filing also listed income from her children’s books, including royalties tied to titles such as Turning Pages and Just Ask! Other justices reported outside income as well, including book payments, teaching income, and gifts, making the Rimas ticket disclosure one of several items included in this year’s filings.

For Bad Bunny fans, the story is less about the superstar himself and more about how his orbit continues to show up in unexpected places. Rimas Entertainment has played a major role in the Puerto Rican artist’s rise from streaming-era breakout to one of the biggest global acts in music, with his Puerto Rico performances becoming a major cultural moment on the island.

Still, based on the disclosure, there is no confirmation that Sotomayor attended a Bad Bunny show specifically. What is confirmed is that the Supreme Court justice reported the $4,333 ticket gift from Rimas Entertainment as part of her annual filing.

Related Tags

* PUERTO RICO bad bunny concert supreme court

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Show

Just 'Beat It'! #BETAwards Watchers Question Whether Druski Went Too Far With THAT Joe Jackson Joke In Front Of Janet & Jaafar Jackson

Bossip
State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump Clowned After Comparing Throwback Photo To Barack Obama's Iconic Pic

Cassius Life
BET Awards 2026 - Show

Our Kinda Carryin' On! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 BET Awards

Bossip
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham Explains Viral Pointing Moment, Social Media Has Thoughts

Cassius Life
Trending
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Comments
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
6 Items
T.I.  |  Written By Weso

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Comments
Great American State Fair, Washington DC
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Comments
Trending
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Rockstar Games Reveals ‘GTA 6’s Price & Preorder Bonuses

Comments
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour 

Comments
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk”

Comments
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
Culture  |  Written By Weso

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close