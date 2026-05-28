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Bad Bunny Joins The ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast As A Pizza

Bad Bunny Joins The ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast As A Pizza With Sunglasses

Benito is joining the Pixar universe.

Published on May 27, 2026
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Bad Bunny Speaks At Press Conference

Bad Bunny is officially pulling up to the Toy Story universe, and yes, his character sounds exactly as ridiculous as it should.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Puerto Rican superstar has joined the cast of Toy Story 5, where he will voice a new character named Pizza with Sunglasses, also known as Pizza con Gafas. According to the report, the character is described as “effortlessly cool and mysterious” and is part of a small group of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed.

Bad Bunny has always moved like somebody who could make the most unserious idea feel stylish. A talking pizza slice in shades? In lesser hands, that sounds like a joke that gets left on the cutting room floor. With Benito attached, it suddenly feels like the kind of random Pixar side character that kids will love, adults will quote, and the internet will probably turn into memes before the movie even hits theaters.

The casting also feels like a full-circle moment for longtime fans. During the early COVID lockdown days in 2020, Bad Bunny hopped online and showed off his love for Toy Story by playing with his own collection of figures, giving fans a look at his inner child while most of the world was stuck inside trying to stay entertained. Now, a few years later, he is actually part of the franchise. Life comes at you fast.

Toy Story 5 is one of the more anticipated animated releases on the way, mainly because Pixar is going back to one of its most beloved worlds while also trying to say something new. This time around, the story reportedly puts Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Forky, and the rest of the gang in a battle against the one thing that may be harder to compete with than another toy: technology. The film is expected to explore the old-school toy experience going up against digital tablets, with Greta Lee voicing a tablet character named Lilypad.

That setup actually gives the movie a very real-world angle. Any parent already knows the fight. You can buy the action figure, the plush toy, the board game, the whole nine, and somehow the kid still ends up glued to a screen. So on paper, Toy Story 5 has the makings of a story that can hit both generations: the adults who grew up crying over Andy, and the kids who might see their iPad habits getting called out by Buzz Lightyear.

The cast is stacked, too. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Tony Hale are all expected back as Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Forky, while new additions include Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson, Greta Lee, Alan Cumming, along with Bad Bunny.

His role may not be the biggest one in the movie, but it already feels like one of the most talked-about. Between the name, the look, the COVID-era Toy Story connection, and his global fanbase, Pizza with Sunglasses is probably about to have a moment.

Toy Story 5 is currently set to hit theaters on June 19. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Getty

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