Pop Culture

128 Million People Watched Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

A Whole Lot of Hate Watching Going On: 128 Million People Watched Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

NBC revealed that 128 million viewers stayed locked in during Bad Bunny's much-talked-about, overly scrutinized performance.

Published on February 11, 2026
  • Bad Bunny's 128 million viewers are nothing to dismiss. However, he still fell short of Kendrick Lamar's historic 133.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, because we all wanted to see if K.Dot would put Drake on the Super Bowl Halftime screen, and as we know, he didn't disappoint.
  • While MAGA snowflakes call the TPUSA halftime show a success, its 5 million viewers were nowhere near Bad Bunny's viewership.
Todd Rosenberg / Bad Bunny

Despite MAGA-minions’ best efforts to make the El Benito Bowl flop, Bad Bunny still garnered over 100 million eyes on his unifying Super Bowl LX Halftime performance.

NBC revealed on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ, that 128 million viewers stayed locked in during Bad Bunny’s much-talked-about, overly hated performance.

The performance was a beautiful love letter to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican culture and to the Latin American diaspora as a whole.

It was also a unifying moment, urging fans just to enjoy the music and dance as Bad Bunny performed a medley of hits, while recognizing how influential other genres, such as Reggaeton, Salsa, and Reggae, have been on his career.

It wasn’t short on star power, featuring performances from fellow Puerto Rican native Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga. There were also big-name cameos from Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G.

Bad Bunny Had To Deal With Unprecedented Competition

Bad Bunny’s 128 million viewers are nothing to dismiss. However, he still fell short of Kendrick Lamar’s historic 133.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, because we all wanted to see if K.Dot would put Drake on the Super Bowl Halftime screen, and as we know, he didn’t disappoint.

Lamar also didn’t have to worry about TPUSA trying to counter his performance with a struggle halftime show led by Kid Rock, which was allegedly pre-recorded and featured him lip-syncing, a claim he denies; the video evidence says otherwise.

While MAGA snowflakes call the TPUSA halftime show a success, its 5 million viewers were nowhere near Bad Bunny’s viewership.

Also, it’s quite hilarious that Donald Trump, who led the hate brigade against Bad Bunny, who is an American citizen, didn’t tune into TPUSA’s show, but instead hate-watched the “DtMF” crafter’s performance, and took to his crappy platform, where he loves to post his racist AI memes to voice his displeasure, calling it “one of the worst, EVER!”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump said.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

What a hater.

You can see more reactions below.

