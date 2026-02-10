Subscribe
Close
News

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin

Super Bowl Split: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors Begin

It looks like Stefon Diggs may have taken two L's this Super Bowl Sunday.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

It looks like Stefon Diggs may have taken two L’s this Super Bowl Sunday.

Cardi B and Diggs sparked breakup rumors after nosey fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram Sunday night after Digg’s first Super Bowl appearance.

Superstar Wide Receiver and the New England Patriots fells to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13. To make matters worse, it appears that the Bodak Yellow rapper allegedly didn’t stay for the full game. A video was posted on her Instagram story from inside her vehicle after halftime.

Cardi was one of the many cameos during Bad Bunny’s halftime show, dancing alsongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and others. After the appearance, she reportedly hightailed it out of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Bodega Baddie hinted that there were some tension when she was asked by ESPN to give some encourgement to Diggs before the game. She simply said, “Good luck,” and walked away.

It was all good just two weeks ago, as the couple who welcomed a baby boy last November were all smiles at the AFC Championship game. Bardi took to the field to celebrate Stefen after defeating the Denver Broncos.

So far, there are no confirmations on what went left, but that’s the least of Diggs’ worries.

According to TMZ, he is set to be arraigned on charges of felony strangualtion and battery charges, and the hearing was pushed back until after the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Cardi is keeping busy as her Little Miss Drama tour kicks off February 11th in Palm Desert, CA.

Related Tags

Cardi B Stefon Diggs

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Trouble In Patriots Paradise Confirmed: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up, Sources Say Reconciliation Remains Possible

    Bossip
    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Lover Girl Goes All Out For Boyfriend Klay Thompson's Birthday, Hosts Beachside Brunch & Bone Thugs Birthday Bash

    Bossip

    adidas Drops Bad Bunny's Signature Sneaker From The Super Bowl Just Dropped

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

    Hidden Messages & Easter Eggs In Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium
    7 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Trending
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close