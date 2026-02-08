Subscribe
Close
News

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Have On His Super Bowl Set List

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Y'all already know we're ready for that Bad Bunny concert this coming Sunday night...

Published on February 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th
Source: Kindell Buchanan – PA Images / Getty

We’re a little more than 48 hours away from being treated to a free televised Bad Bunny concert that will include a football game on the side. While MAGA patiently waits for any and every reason to hate on the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on social media, we’ve decided to weigh in on which songs we’d love to see Bad Bunny perform to get the crowd amped up and their hands in the air.

Already the subject of much unnecessary hate and anger from MAGA and Donald Trump due to his Spanish-speaking music, Bad Bunny finds himself under a microscope, as many wonder whether he’ll make a subliminal or obvious political statement on behalf of the Latino community during his performance. With rumors that he’d perform in a dress to anger the ultra-conservative homophobes, to putting Anti-ICE messaging on his set, no one knows what he’s got planned for Sunday night’s big game.

But we thought of some songs that he could rock that not only represent the Latino culture properly, but can also get the crowd dancing and roaring in the process.

Here are some songs that we think Bad Bunny could and should perform at this upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, along with potential guests.

Bad Bunny ft. J Balvin & Cardi B“I Like It”

Bring Cardi and J Balvin on stage to make it really epic moment. No pressure.

BAD BUNNY x DRAKE – “MÍA” 

Just the Benito vocals since Drake already curved the Super Bowl, allegedly.

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

The lead single to his Grammy-winning album is an anthem.

Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny – Te Guste

Remember when J. Lo brought Bad Bunny out when she was headlining the Super Bowl? Might as well return the favor.

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inovidable”

“Nuevayol”

(Would need to include the Donald Trump monologue to really drive the point home)

“Monaco”

Related Tags

bad bunny Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Mike Tyson Catches Heat For Praising Trump As A "Genuine, Real Person"

    Cassius Life
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

    Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Bossip
    A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 06, 2026

    Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot

    Bossip

    Scottie Pippen Sotheby's

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    Trending
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment
    State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Posts Racist Video Of Obamas As Apes, Anger Erupts

    Comment
    Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner’s Breasts In New Song “Rosary”

    Comment
    Fanatics Studios Launch Event
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close