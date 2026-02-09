Subscribe
Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing TPUSA Performance

Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

When Kid Rock, in all his redneck MAGA glory, hit the stage, he let quite a few conservative viewers down with his performance.

Published on February 9, 2026
  • The alternative to Bad Bunny's performance didn't go off without a hitch. Before it went live, it was revealed that it wouldn't be on X (formerly Twitter) due to "licensing restrictions."
  • When Kid Rock, in all his redneck MAGA glory, hit the stage, he let quite a few conservative viewers down with his performance, specifically because he was accused of lip-syncing during his unfortunate headlining performance.
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
Anna Moneymaker / Kid Rock

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the TPUSA MAGA Halftime Show, with Kid Rock as the headliner, as a counter to Bad Bunny, was hilariously bad.

The alternative to Bad Bunny’s performance didn’t go off without a hitch. Before it went live, it was revealed that it wouldn’t be on X (formerly Twitter) due to “licensing restrictions.”

Lol, but wait, there’s more struggle to touch on.

When Kid Rock, in all his redneck MAGA glory, hit the stage, he let quite a few conservative viewers down with his performance, specifically because he was accused of lip-syncing during his unfortunate headlining performance.

He was also joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett; we have no idea who they are, either.

Anyway, videos of his performance flooded social media, and it appeared that his audio was out of sync, and reportedly, his performance in his jorts, paired with his unimpressive microphone flips, was pre-recorded.

Even MAGA Conservatives Were Disappointed With Kid Rock

Conservative viewers were not too thrilled with the quality they were getting. “Charlie Kirk would not have approved of Kid Rock’s pre-recorded Lip Sync Super Bowl performance,” Next News Network, a conservative news outlet, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Next News Network also called out TPUSA’s event for not being live.

In the same breath, Next News Network put on their cape for the sorry performance, claiming they would rather endure the culture vulture’s mediocrity than watch Bad Bunny, who most agree delivered a brilliant performance focused on unity rather than division.

Lol, these people are seriously disturbed by an American citizen performing in Spanish.

Anyway, the rest of social media had nothing but jokes about Kid Rock’s performance. “Kid Rocks lip syncing is Ashley Simpson on SNL” level bad,” one post on social media read.

“I’m watching a lot of petty, mean-spirited haters dunking on Kid Rock on every platform and seriously you all rock,” actor Patton Oswalt wrote on BlueSky.

Tears.

You can see more reactions below.

