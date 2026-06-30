Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Milagro Gramz’s Request To Delay Paying Megan Thee Stallion Denied

Milagro Gramz’s Request To Delay Paying $75K Judgment To Megan Thee Stallion Denied

Megan Thee Stallion got another legal W this week, as blogger Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay up immediately.

Published on June 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with curly dark hair wearing a revealing, sparkling dress posing in front of a large white circular backdrop.
Source: JC Olivera/WireImage / JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion got another legal W this week, as blogger Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay up immediately.

In a decision obtained by Complex on Monday (June 29), Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga denied Gramz’s request to hold off on paying the $75K judgment to Meg in her defamation case until after her appeal.

Last year, Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) was found liable for teaming up with incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez to harass and defame the Houston rapper. Among other things, Gramz promoted a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan to her followers.

Earlier this month, Gramz claimed in court that paying the full judgment would overwhelmingly affect her financial security. In court filings, she said she is self-employed and that her income fluctuates month to month. 

“I do not possess substantial liquid assets and do not have the financial resources necessary to immediately satisfy the judgment,” she wrote. 

In addition, the blogger claimed that the case raises “serious legal questions,” and that she has a good shot at a successful appeal. 

Unfortunately for her, the judge didn’t buy it.

In her ruling, Judge Altonaga says that “the Court has no reliable basis to evaluate Defendant’s finances. She says that there was no evidence to prove that Gramz would be in financial distress if she paid the $75K now.

As for Gramz’s appeal, the judge says that she failed to show “any likelihood of success.”

“She merely argues that her appeal concerns ‘significant issues regarding post-trial rulings, the reinstatement of the defamation verdict, and other issues,’ without explaining why those matters are likely to resolve in her favor,”

Judge Altonaga continued. “Even if the Court considered those arguments, Defendant offers merely generalized disagreement with the jury’s verdict and the Court’s post-trial rulings, which is not a showing that she is likely to succeed on appeal.”

Related Tags

appeal Court Megan Thee Stallion

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Show

Just 'Beat It'! #BETAwards Watchers Question Whether Druski Went Too Far With THAT Joe Jackson Joke In Front Of Janet & Jaafar Jackson

Bossip
State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter

Donald Trump Clowned After Comparing Throwback Photo To Barack Obama's Iconic Pic

Cassius Life
BET Awards 2026 - Show

Our Kinda Carryin' On! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 BET Awards

Bossip
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham Explains Viral Pointing Moment, Social Media Has Thoughts

Cassius Life
Trending
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Comments
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
6 Items
T.I.  |  Written By Weso

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Comments
Great American State Fair, Washington DC
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Comments
Trending
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Rockstar Games Reveals ‘GTA 6’s Price & Preorder Bonuses

Comments
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour 

Comments
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk”

Comments
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
Culture  |  Written By Weso

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close