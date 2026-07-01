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Rich Paul Says LeBron James Is Considering Several Teams

Rich Paul spoke with Max Kellerman via their Game Over podcast and the discussion of LeBron James on the move was front and center.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

LeBron James shocked basketball fans around the world after announcing that his time with the Los Angeles Lakers has come to an end. With retirement on the back burner for now, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, gave some insight into the possibility of where the King will suit up next.

In a short posted by the Game Over podcast page, hosted by Rich Paul and Max Kellerman, the pair are seen chatting up the explosive news that LeBron James, who will be 42 at the end of the year, is still in the mix.

Of course, NBA fans have already made wild speculations on where James will go next. Could he return to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and line up next to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden? Will he hop up the road to join Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for one last hurrah? There are even rumors that he wants to play alongside Anthony Davis again, with the big man currently with the Washington Wizards.

Kellerman did his sports reporter’s best to get Paul to commit to a landing spot for his client on the record, but the Klutch Sports Group honcho saw the play and kept it elusive.

I think it’s more so having the ability to compete for the possibility to compete for winning a championship,” Paul said to Kellerman’s question of whether or not James wants to play in certain markets.

Paul went on to add that he’s spoken to over a dozen teams and added a cheeky nod to James’ golfing habit and how it’ll factor in where he goes.

“As long as there is indoor and outdoor golf, I think he’ll be fine,” Paul shared.

Check out the conversation between Rich Paul and Max Kellerman regarding LeBron James below.

Photo: Getty

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