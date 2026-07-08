Source: Sneakers News / SneakersNews.com

It’s been more than two decades since Kobe Bryant pulled up to Harlem’s legendary Rucker Park and put on a show for all to remember, and to commemorate that moment, Nike is dropping a new Air Force 1 in honor of the NBA icon (RIP).

According to Sneaker News, the Nike Air Force 1 Kobe Protro “Rucker Park” sneaker has been created and while we don’t know if this is a sample or a general release pair, we want it. Sporting an all-white base with orange accents throughout, with an “NYC” stamp on the tongue and heel tab, these Kobe Air Force 1s would automatically become a must-have for Knicks fans who are still celebrating their first championship season in 53 years (thank you, Jalen Brunson).

Speaking of which, don’t be surprised if y’all see Jalen Brunson rocking this pair, as he’s a well-known Kobe sneaker addict who prefers getting Kobe PEs from Nike instead of getting his own signature sneaker line.

Per Sneaker News:

On a footwear level, the moment was particularly notable because of its timing. While the orange-on-white colorway he sported that day would lead to a 2020 adaptation (going from Mid to Low), wearing Bruce Kilgore’s design was a sign of things to come; his adidas deal had expired just days before his appearance, and he’d go on to sign with Nike in the months following.

Back to the shoe at hand, classic NYC Swoosh branding on the heel and an orange Sheath logo push beyond what fans received in 2020, though that edition lends many of its design choices to this Mamba mentality re-up. It’s currently unknown when the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “Rucker” will come to the public, but we can comfortably expect a Fall/Winter debut. Catch advance looks below as we await more info.

Would you be interested in copping a pair of white and orange Kobe Bryant

Air Force 1s? Peep pics of the kicks below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.