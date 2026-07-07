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George E. Johnson, Founder Of Johnson Products Company, Dies At 99

Published on July 7, 2026
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George E. Johnson, the founder of the pioneering Johnson Products company focused on hair care items and more, has died. George E. Johnson’s legacy in the business world has been long-cemented, and his success remains inspiring.

George E. Johnson was born June 16, 1927, in Richton, Mississippi, moving to Chicago when he was just a toddler. Johnson learned the value of hard work early, taking a job while still in elementary school to shine shoes. After dropping out of high school to help support his mother, Johnson worked various odd jobs before taking a job working for the Black-owned Fuller Products company.

As revealed in an obituary piece from the Chicago Sun-Times, Johnson and chemist Herbert Martini worked in tandem during their off hours to create a hair straightener that would cause less scalp damage.

After an elaborate ruse to secure a bank loan to start his venture, Johnson’s Ultra Wave product hit shelves and ushered in a rush of business for him. He later introduced products like Afro Sheen and featured bold ads featuring Black people in various professional settings, famously hiring Black-owned agencies to help shape the campaign.

In 1964, Johnson founded Independence Bank, and in the 1970s, his company was the exclusive sponsor behind the popular dance show, Soul Train. In 1971, Johnson Products was the first Black-owned company listed on the American Stock Exchange.

Johnson sold his company to Ivax Corp. out of Miami in 1993, and the company has since exchanged ownership between several holding companies until an investment group purchased Johnson Afrosheen Products from Procter & Gamble in 2009.

George E. Johnson is survived by his wife, Madeline; sons John, Eric George Johnson, and George “Petey” Ellis Johnson Jr.; his daughter, Joan Marie Johnson; and several grandchildren.

Photo: Getty

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