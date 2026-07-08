iShowSpeed Mourns Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Exit

Source: Sebastian Frej / Getty As Portugal’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended on Monday (July 6) against Spain, the streamer iShowSpeed was overwhelmed by the emotions he felt seeing star striker Cristiano Ronaldo walk around the pitch. iShowSpeed broke down as Ronaldo appeared on the Jumbotron at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Ronaldo had already confirmed that this World Cup, his sixth, would be his last.

Ronaldo is iShowSpeed’s favorite player, and the streamer spoke about how much faith he put in Portugal to go deep in the Cup. “I thought they was gonna win it all. I thought they was gonna win it all, man. I thought they was gonna win it all, I swear to God, Wallahi,” he said on camera. “I prayed. I prayed. I prayed, I prayed, and I prayed. I prayed…my prayers wasn’t answered.”

iShowSpeed delivered a message to Ronaldo and other supporters before leaving AT&T Stadium. “Ronaldo, I love you,” he said. “I’m so sorry that you lost the World Cup. I’m sorry. I was cheering for you. I wanted you to win. I genuinely wanted you to win, and I’m sorry to everybody who was cheering for Ronaldo.”