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Egypt Coach Says Team “Suffered Injustice,” Fans Blast The Refs

Hossam Hassan didn’t hold back after Egypt’s heartbreaking loss to Argentina, placing much of the blame on the officiating crew.

Published on July 8, 2026
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Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Catherine Ivill – AMA / Getty

Hossam Hassan didn’t hold back after Egypt’s heartbreaking loss to Argentina, placing much of the blame on the officiating crew.

The Egypt national team coach said his side “suffered injustice” following a controversial VAR decision that disallowed what appeared to be a legitimate goal. Just 10 minutes later, The Pharaohs found the back of the next again, meaning they could have been leading 3-0 has the original goal stood.

Instead, Egypt entered the final 23 minutes with a 2-0 advantage and appeared to be cruising toward a historic victory.

But the momentum shifted dramatically, Argentina scored three unanswered goals in the closing stages to complete a stunning comeback and hand Egypt a crushing loss.

Following the match, Hassan accused referee François Letexier and the officiating crew of failing to provide fair treatment.

“I think the effect of this outcome goes beyond the defeated seat. We haven’t seen respect nor fair play. I’m not convinced with this outcome, with the way things unfolded in this match. I do not want to try to put it nicely with beautiful wording, selective words, saying hard luck and so and so forth. We’ve been treated unfairly today. We’ve suffered injustice.”

Hassan was also seen speaking with Letexier during the match and suggested there were several aspects of the game that deserved further scrutiny.

“There are a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch, negative aspects all around.”

SMH…

VARgentina?

Did Egypt get robbed?

LOL

Wow…

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Egypt soccer world cup

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