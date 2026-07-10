Check Out Our 710 Day Cannabis Roundup
As cannabis enthusiasts across the nation celebrate 710 Day, we’ve put together a quick roundup to spark some ideas. With an emphasis on concentrates and oils, this 710 Day roundup focuses solely on those segments.
As I’ve written in past roundups here and here, 710 Day’s origins are largely attributed to rapper, cannabis activist, and industry innovator Taskrok. In an interview with The Leaf Online, Taskrok explained how the holiday came to be.
More from The Leaf Online:
710 (at least the 710 buzz that has grown today) was started in TinyChat with me, Healthstone, and the Beehive guys. They suggested we make a new time to take dabs at as they didn’t really resonate with 420 anymore. I was the one who suggested 710 because it clicked in my head that it spelled oil upside down.
The late Rico “Phone Homie” Valderrama was a champion of the high-powered form of cannabis consumption known as dabbing. To briefly explain, dabbing is heating concentrated forms of cannabis via various methods to produce an inhalable vapor.
Today, dabbing is much fancier than its early DIY days, with E-Rigs and various portable devices aiding in the process.
Check out our latest 710 Day roundup.
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Photo: Getty
Carolindica
North Carolina’s cleverly named Carolindica has a great 710 Day sale going on, and the best part, it goes all the way until July 17. Let me tell you right now, they’re the real deal. While there is a looming threat over the hemp-derived cannabis space, here’s hoping Carolindica and brands like it can weather the storm.
Learn more here.
DaVinci
The vaporizer segment has seen quite a jump in recent years, and DaVinci, which specializes in devices for extracts and dry herb, is part of the evolution. The EQ Jacuzzi Collection device featured here and its latest EQ Skyrise Limited Edition: Quartz promise to deliver huge flavor and vapor without overheating your extract.
Learn more here.
Jaunty
Jaunty is proud of its New York roots and takes care to deliver products that respect the craft of cannabis extraction. With live resin, live rosin, and liquid diamond vapes, along with potent live rosin badder, the curious will be rewarded.
Learn more here.
Muha Meds Dab Kit
Muha Meds is one of my favorite brands, most especially their handy AOI (all-in-one) vapes and cartridges. The brand also produces concentrates, and their new Dab Kit takes care of the necessities for a session.
Learn more here.
Puffco
Puffco completely transformed my understanding of dabbing and approaching concentrates with ease. I wouldn’t consider myself an expert in that world now, but I’m a lot closer to that role thanks to Puffco’s continued push to build standout devices. Check out their Peak Pro and their limited Plasma edition.
Learn more here.
Vessel
Vessel is running a 710 Day sale for its fantastic devices built for vaporizer cartridges. I use the brand’s Compass device daily, which always sparks a conversation with my friends whenever I break it out.
Learn more here.