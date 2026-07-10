Check Out Our 710 Day Cannabis Roundup

As cannabis enthusiasts across the nation celebrate 710 Day, we’ve put together a quick roundup to spark some ideas. With an emphasis on concentrates and oils, this 710 Day roundup focuses solely on those segments.

As I’ve written in past roundups here and here, 710 Day’s origins are largely attributed to rapper, cannabis activist, and industry innovator Taskrok. In an interview with The Leaf Online, Taskrok explained how the holiday came to be.

More from The Leaf Online:

710 (at least the 710 buzz that has grown today) was started in TinyChat with me, Healthstone, and the Beehive guys. They suggested we make a new time to take dabs at as they didn’t really resonate with 420 anymore. I was the one who suggested 710 because it clicked in my head that it spelled oil upside down.

The late Rico “Phone Homie” Valderrama was a champion of the high-powered form of cannabis consumption known as dabbing. To briefly explain, dabbing is heating concentrated forms of cannabis via various methods to produce an inhalable vapor.

Today, dabbing is much fancier than its early DIY days, with E-Rigs and various portable devices aiding in the process.

Check out our latest 710 Day roundup.

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Photo: Getty