Subscribe
Close
Current Events

Check Out Our 710 Day Cannabis Roundup

As enthusiasts across the country celebrate 710 Day in their own unique ways, we've got a quick roundup for ideas.

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

cannabis resin extract for smoking high stone smoke, dab tool and live resin

As cannabis enthusiasts across the nation celebrate 710 Day, we’ve put together a quick roundup to spark some ideas. With an emphasis on concentrates and oils, this 710 Day roundup focuses solely on those segments.

As I’ve written in past roundups here and here, 710 Day’s origins are largely attributed to rapper, cannabis activist, and industry innovator Taskrok. In an interview with The Leaf Online, Taskrok explained how the holiday came to be.

More from The Leaf Online:

710 (at least the 710 buzz that has grown today) was started in TinyChat with me, Healthstone, and the Beehive guys. They suggested we make a new time to take dabs at as they didn’t really resonate with 420 anymore. I was the one who suggested 710 because it clicked in my head that it spelled oil upside down.

The late Rico “Phone Homie” Valderrama was a champion of the high-powered form of cannabis consumption known as dabbing. To briefly explain, dabbing is heating concentrated forms of cannabis via various methods to produce an inhalable vapor.

Today, dabbing is much fancier than its early DIY days, with E-Rigs and various portable devices aiding in the process.

Check out our latest 710 Day roundup.

Photo: Getty

Carolindica

Assorted cannabis-infused edible products including chocolate, muffins, ice cream, and more, with various strain and flavor names displayed on the packaging.

North Carolina’s cleverly named Carolindica has a great 710 Day sale going on, and the best part, it goes all the way until July 17. Let me tell you right now, they’re the real deal. While there is a looming threat over the hemp-derived cannabis space, here’s hoping Carolindica and brands like it can weather the storm.

Learn more here.

DaVinci

DaVinci

The vaporizer segment has seen quite a jump in recent years, and DaVinci, which specializes in devices for extracts and dry herb, is part of the evolution. The EQ Jacuzzi Collection device featured here and its latest EQ Skyrise Limited Edition: Quartz promise to deliver huge flavor and vapor without overheating your extract.

Learn more here.

Jaunty

Jaunty

Jaunty is proud of its New York roots and takes care to deliver products that respect the craft of cannabis extraction. With live resin, live rosin, and liquid diamond vapes, along with potent live rosin badder, the curious will be rewarded.

Learn more here.

Muha Meds Dab Kit

A black circular case with a gold emblem and various accessories including a black electric dab tool, a digital scale, and cotton swabs.

Muha Meds is one of my favorite brands, most especially their handy AOI (all-in-one) vapes and cartridges. The brand also produces concentrates, and their new Dab Kit takes care of the necessities for a session.

Related Stories

Learn more here.

Puffco

A person's hand holding a purple and pink vaping device, with a keyboard and other electronic devices in the background.

Puffco completely transformed my understanding of dabbing and approaching concentrates with ease. I wouldn’t consider myself an expert in that world now, but I’m a lot closer to that role thanks to Puffco’s continued push to build standout devices. Check out their Peak Pro and their limited Plasma edition.

Learn more here.

Vessel

Vessel

Vessel is running a 710 Day sale for its fantastic devices built for vaporizer cartridges. I use the brand’s Compass device daily, which always sparks a conversation with my friends whenever I break it out.

Learn more here.

Related Tags

Cannabis

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: SEP 25 Cardinals at Bills

All The Celebs Taking On The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Support Of Chris Johnson

Cassius Life
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

Bossip
The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Bossip
Trending
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Comments
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Comments
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Comments
Lil Wayne
lil wayne  |  Written By Weso

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close