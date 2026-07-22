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Pooh Shiesty’s Bond Request Denied By Judge

Pooh Shiesty’s Bond Request Denied By Judge Amid Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty has once again been denied bond as he awaits his 2027 trial.

Published on July 22, 2026
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty has once again been denied bond as he awaits his 2027 trial.

The Memphis rapper reportedly offered the court a $700,000 bond package that included private security and 24-hour supervision if granted pretrial release. According to Texas Public Radio, the proposed level of monitoring would have been comparable to the security provided to an attorney general. 

A detention hearing took place Tuesday in Dallas, where the Shiesty Season rapper’s request was denied, marking his second unsuccessful attempt at being granted bond.

Senior U.S. District Judge David Godbey denied both of Shiesty’s proposals, stating that private security measures would not provide enough assurance that the public would be protected if he were released.

“No condition or combination of conditions.”

The high-profile case continues to produce new developments as several individuals have been implicated in the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane.

Big30, who is also accused of participating in the alleged crime, recently pleaded not guilty. While Pooh Shiesty and his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., remain behind bards, Big30 remains free, leading some online to speculate that he may have cooperated with authorities.

The Memphis rapper quikcly shut down those rumors, writing:

“Don’t believe the hype… NEVER WILL I EVER.”

Pooh Shiesty will remain in custody as he prepares for what is shaping up to be one of Hip-Hop’s most watched legal battles.

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