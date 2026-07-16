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Big30 Shuts Down Snitching Rumors, “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Big30 is calling cap on the rumors surrounding his name.

Published on July 16, 2026
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Big30 is calling cap on the rumors surrounding his name.

Earlier this year, the Memphis rapper was reportedly implicated in the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane in an effort to get Pooh Shiesty released from his 1017 record deal. According to reports, after returning home, Shiesty wanted out of his contract and allegedly took matter into his own hands.

Court documents claims that video footage of the alleged incident was recorded on Big30’s phone, further fueling speculation about his involvement in the case,

However, while Pood Shiesty and his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., remain behind bars in connection to the case, Big 30 has not been arrested or charged, leaving social media detectives with plenty of questions.

The internet quickly began speculation that the Memphis rapper may have cooperated with authorities, though no evidence has been presented.

Big30 wasted no time shutting down the rumors, writing “Don’t believe the hype… NEVER WILL I EVER.”

In related news, Pooh Shiesty’s father recently requested permission from the court to manage and maintain his properties while on home confinement. The judge denied the request, stating that he could oversee his properties remotely from his residence.

Big30 made it very clear he’s not entertaining the internet’s narratives.

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