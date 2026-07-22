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Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

Lil Wayne gave us the play year years ago when he rapped, “We are not the same, I am a Martian.”

Published on July 22, 2026
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Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne gave us the play year years ago when he rapped, “We are not the same, I am a Martian.”

Turns out, Tunechi wasn’t playing.During a recent sit-down with Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco, the New Orleans legend opened up about his love for Ancient Aliens and the documentary The Age of Disclosure.

“I love everything about Ancient Aliens, but that [documentary,] Age Of Disclosure, that’s when they’re exposing everything that the government is watching.”

Wayne also revealed that he’s long been fascinated by extraterrestrial life, questioning whether we’ve been thinking about aliens all wrong.

“We also have to understand what an alien is, none of us know. I’m saying that to say, we don’t even know if they’re from another planet. The only alien that we supposedly knew is the one from Roswell that lives, J-Rod.”

The Young Money boss was referring to the urban legend of J-Rod, an alleged extraterrestrial said to have lived on Earth. According to conspiracy theories surrounding the figure, J-Rod wasn’t from another planet at all, but from another point in time.

Weezy doubled down on the theory, explaining.

“J -Rod said, ‘I’m not from another planet.’ He said, ‘I’m from another time.’ He said that your world will end in a cataclysm, and some people will make it, a lot of people will, and they’ll have to live within the planet, basically going like ants. And that civilization, that time, will last so long that we’ll adapt to living there, and just like we adapt to everything else, we’re gonna start adapting to being an insect.”

It’s safe to say the rap legend has gone all the way down the rabbit hole.

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