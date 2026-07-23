Subscribe
Close
Too $Hort

Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat"

Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” Says Diddy Controversy Led To Character Attacks

During his sit-down with Hip-Hop Wired, Too $hort weighed in on Yung Miami’s hit, “Spend Dat.”

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 3
Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Too $hort stopped by Hip-Hop Wired to reflect on one of the biggest records of his career while weighing in on one of Hip-Hop’s current hottest debate.

The West Coast legend is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic anthem, “Blow The Whistle.” Two decades later, $hort still can’t explain why the song continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

“We’ve seen a lot of songs come through over the years. This song has been in rotation for f*cking ever. I don’t know what you call it, I couldn’t tell you how to make one. I couldn’t even go in there and do it again myself, it’s just something magical. I would have to go get a scientific analysis on what are the tones in this song that has baby’s smiling and grandma’s wearing whistles. I don’t think it’s the words, I think the song vibrates a certain way.”

He also gave a special shoutout to the city of Philadelphia for helping introduce the record to a new generation of fans after it became an unofficial anthem during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2025. According to $hort, the city’s embrace of the song gave its streaming numbers a major boost.

“You gotta give Gillie [Da King] credit for that, he asked me to come to Philly the day of the NFC Championship game. As soon as I pulled up to his spot, it started snowing. I’m West Coast man, a little flurry of snow is drama for me. I walk in and say, ‘Watsup man,’ he don’t even watsup he go, ‘How them streams looking?’

Even with a timeless classic under his belt, Too $hort has his finger on the pulse of today’s Hip-Hop landscape.

The Oakland MC also shared his thoughts on Yung Miami’s viral single “Spend Dat,” saying he doesn’t understand the criticism surrounding the record. In his eyes, explicit music has always been part of Hip-Hop.

“Look at the Yung Miami debate, that’s nonsense to me, it’s a record. Is it going to change your life? If you’re a female and you wake up and hear this record is it going to make you wake up and be like, ‘I’m going out h*eing today.’ I don’t think so, we’ve been giving these negative images long before the new generation.”

Too $hort also acknowledged that Yung Miami has face public scrutiny because of her association with Diddy, arguing that much of the criticism has gone beyond the music itself.

“I’m sure she’s had some difficult moments being connected to the controversy surrounding Puff [Diddy] and all that. They put her in the thang saying she had the pink cocaine. They tried to assassinate her character.”

Related Stories

Check out the full interview below.

Related Tags

Diddy Too $hort too short Yung Miami

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Mysteriously Matriculated Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Trolls Degree Demanders With Netflix Doc Trend, Social Media Drags Her By The Doctoral Hood

Bossip
NBA: Bobcats Beat Magic 99-93

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

Cassius Life
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Petition Los Angeles Court To Remove His Widow As Administrator Of His Estate

Bossip
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor

Cassius Life
Trending
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".
8 Items
rick ross  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye
Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Comments
Trending
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kendrick Lamar  |  Written By Weso

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Comments
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Sammy Approved

Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump

Comments
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew
Travis Scott  |  Written By O Mazariego

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Comments
A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Comments
PS Portal
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Word? : PlayStation 6 Could Be A Digital Handheld Console

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close