Maino “NYC Love,” Mya ft. Too $hort “Just A Little Bit” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.26

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It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new work from Brooklyn’s own Maino, as he’s been keeping himself busy with his Hip-Hop peers on their popular Let’s Rap About It podcast, but the man has carved out some time to get in the booth and given his day-one’s something to bop to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “NYC Love,” Maino takes a “Block Performance” to Times Square where he spits into a hanging mic while dripped out in Knicks attire as everyday New Yorkers walk past him and wonder who he is and what in the hell he’s doing. If you ain’t a part of the culture you just wouldn’t understand.

On the R&B side, the ageless beauty known as Mya continues to show she’s got a lot left in the tank (and the trunk) and for her Too $hort assisted clip to “Just A Little Bit,” the seductive songstress gets on her retro visual vibes and shines under the spotlight by her lonesome before $hort joins in on the fun and spits that pimp ish that helped make him a legend out in these Hip-Hop streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fetty Wap and G Herbo, Tony Yayo, and more.

MAINO – “NYC LOVE”

MYA FT. TOO $HORT – “JUST A LITTLE BIT”

FETTY WAP FT. G HERBO – “I REMEMBER”

TONY YAYO – “WOKE UP TODAY”

MANNYWELLZ FT. WALE – “HOW IT FEELS”

NAV FT. QUAVO – “MUTT”

YOUNG CHRIS, MADEINTYO & FREEWAY – “TOO STRONG”

OMELLY FT. G HERBO – “SPLASH REMIX”

YOUNG M.A – “FDO FREESTYLE”