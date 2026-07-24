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Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Here are our early takeaways from Loe Shimmy’s new album, Pretty Girlz Run The World.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Loe Shimmy has officially dropped his latest album, Pretty Girlz Run The World.

A year after releasing Rockstar Junkie, which was well received by fans online, the Florida rapper is back with another project. Last years’ release featured standout record like “3AM” with Don Toliver and showcased a feature list that perfectly complemented Shimmy’s sound, including appearances from Quavo, Sleepy Hallow, Luh Tyler, and more.

Over the last few years, Loe Shimmy has quietly built one of the more unique sounds coming out of Florida.

With Pretty Girlz Run The World, Shimmy takes a different approach to his supporting cast. While there are far fewer guest appearances this time around, he made sure to bring in some heavy hitters. Brent Faiyaz returns for his first collaboration with Shimmy since the breakout record “For Me,” while Summer Walker and Sexyy Red also lend their talents to the project.

The album clocks in at 21 tracks, making it a much more digestible listen compared to Rockstar Junkie, which featured 37 songs. Less appears to be more this time around, allowing his artistry to take center stage. 

Fans online are already gravitating toward “Just Saying,” featuring Summer Walker, with many calling it an early standout from the project.

Here are our early takeaways from Loe Shimmy’s new album, Pretty Girlz Run The World.

Loe Shimmy did NOT receive the Drake stimulus package.

Loe Shimmy’s “Everyday” samples Cherrelle’s “Saturday Love.”

Loe Shimmy & Brent Faiyaz couldn’t recapture the magic of “For Me.”

Summer Walker BODIED “Just Saying.”

Loe Shimmy’s “I Bleed Too” is his most personal record on the album.

Loe Shimmy may have been having a hard time finding love. On the song “Bad At Moving On” he said, “I been trying to buy love but they don’t sell that.”

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