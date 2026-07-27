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DiJonai Carrington Accuses NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Chicago Sky player DiJonai Carrington took to Threads, accusing ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of cheating with fellow WNBA players.

Published on July 27, 2026
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WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington, who currently plays for the Chicago Sky, hit the basketball world with a headline crossover that trended over the weekend. DiJonai Carrington took to social media, accusing her ex-girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of cheating with other WNBA players.

On Sunday (July 26), DiJonai Carrington, 28, took to Threads and made the explosive accusation, setting off a flurry of replies across social media platforms.

“Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes , nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more,” Carrington wrote.

Smith, 25, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, took to a livestream to address Carrington’s accusations, calling the instance out for her ex-girlfriend mentioning the claims a year since they’ve been together. Smith also pondered why Carrington is bringing the situation to social media and adding the names of players while reportedly being involved with her Aces teammate Jackie Young.

Considering the level of the scandal, fans of the WNBA and the generally nosy are chiming in with reactions to the news. Some are naturally taking Carrington’s side, defending her right to speak the truth. Some are standing with Smith, also wondering aloud why the cheating was brought to the masses as the pair’s relationship ended a long time ago.

On social media, especially X, the reactions to DiJonai Carrington accusing NaLyssa Smith of cheating on her with WNBA players have cropped up, and we’ve got some of them listed below.

Photo: Getty

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