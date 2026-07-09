Candace Parker Says WNBA Players Need “Therapy” After Caitlin Clark’s Ranking

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Candace Parker isn’t holding back when it comes to where WNBA players ranked Caitlin Clark among the league’s top guards.

The former WNBA star and current analyst took issue with Clark being voted the 11th-best guard by her fellow players, calling the results “crazy.”

“I wholeheartedly believe that there needs to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand. Caitlin Clark voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players? That’s crazy.”

Parker argued that Clark’s impact on the court simply doesn’t line up with that ranking. She also suggested the voting may have been influenced by something other than basketball, questioning how a play with Clark’s production could rank that low.

She didn’t stop there, either.

“You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist.”

While Clark finished 11th in the player vote, fans viewed things much differently, ranking her second among guards. Media numbers also had her significantly higher, placing her third.

With the gap between the players’ vote and the fans, the ranking have already sparked plenty of debate across the WNBA world.



