Subscribe
Close
Basketball

Candace Parker Says Caitlin Clark’s Ranking Is “Crazy”

Candace Parker Says WNBA Players Need “Therapy” After Caitlin Clark’s Ranking

Candace Parker isn’t holding back when it comes to where WNBA players ranked Caitlin Clark among the league’s top guards.

Published on July 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Prime Video Celebrates WNBA On Prime Tip Off
Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Candace Parker isn’t holding back when it comes to where WNBA players ranked Caitlin Clark among the league’s top guards.

The former WNBA star and current analyst took issue with Clark being voted the 11th-best guard by her fellow players, calling the results “crazy.”

“I wholeheartedly believe that there needs to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand. Caitlin Clark voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players? That’s crazy.”

Parker argued that Clark’s impact on the court simply doesn’t line up with that ranking. She also suggested the voting may have been influenced by something other than basketball, questioning how a play with Clark’s production could rank that low.

She didn’t stop there, either.

“You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist.”

While Clark finished 11th in the player vote, fans viewed things much differently, ranking her second among guards. Media numbers also had her significantly higher, placing her third.

With the gap between the players’ vote and the fans, the ranking have already sparked plenty of debate across the WNBA world.


Related Tags

basketball candace parker wnba

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Diddy Spotted On Video During His Daily Walk At New Jersey Federal Prison

Cassius Life
Fox Sports Broadcast Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry Clash Over FIFA's Balogun Decision After USMNT Exit

Cassius Life
A woman wearing sunglasses and a yellow halter top stands in front of palm trees, holding a patterned skirt.

The Essence Of Fineness! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Vibrant Hautties & Beauty Bombshells Who Elevated The Vibes At ESSENCE Fest 2026

Bossip
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event

Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Arrested On Outstanding Kidnapping Warrants Related To 2019 Missing Child

Bossip
Trending
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
Two women, one wearing a black and gold outfit performing on stage, the other wearing a colorful patterned dress and headwrap.
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

India.Arie Clarifies Stance On Yung Miami’s Boosting/Scamming Anthem, “Spend Dat”

Comments
Trending
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
10 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.
22 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
Lil Wayne
lil wayne  |  Written By Weso

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close