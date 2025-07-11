Angel Reese Seemingly Calls Robert Griffin III A Liar, X Fries Him
Angel Reese Accuses Robert Griffin III of Capping After Claiming Her “Inner Circle” Told Him She Hates Caitlin Clark
Robert Griffin III still managed to hate on Angel Reese and accuse her of hating on Caitlin Clark while backhandedly defending her from a racist troll he’s getting called out for it. It didn’t take long for things to go left after Robert Griffin III tried to extend an olive branch to Angel Reese in the form of a post on X, formerly on Twitter, defending the Chicago Sky hooper, who was mocked as a monkey in a photoshopped version of her NBA 2K26 cover. In the same post, he claimed to have spoken with someone in Reese’s inner circle who confirmed that she dislikes Caitlin Clark on a personal level. “People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her,” the former NFL quarterback wrote. Reese seemingly responded to the post without mentioning RGIII’s name, writing in a post on her X account, “lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.”Somehow,
Robert Griffin III Doubled Down On His ClaimsRGIII wasn’t done using his Twitter fingers, responding to Reese’s post, he wrote, “I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama. But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle. They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story. I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings.” RGIII’s obsession with Angel Reese earned him another dragging on social media, with many users proclaiming that sports analyst, Rob Parker, who was fired from ESPN for questioning RGIII’s blackness during a taping of ESPN’s First Take, was right. Even Angel Reese’s mom got in on the fun, calling out the milk-obsessed athlete. Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
