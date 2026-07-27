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Elon Musk Was BIG MAD Following Contentious Interview

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Elon Musk faced intense online mockery after his emotional outburst during a recent interview, sparking a firestorm on the social media platform he now owns.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • In the interview that was published on Thursday, things went left quickly between Musk and Beddoes. During the interview, Beddoes pushed Musk on the future where artificial intelligence and robots doing everything will be abundant, and immigrants are currently ruining Europe.
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Alex Wong / Elon Musk

Elon Musk, aka Phony Stark, is getting clowned on his own platform after he complained about a recent contentious interview with Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, who called him out for his constant contradictions.

In the interview that was published on Thursday, things went left quickly between Musk and Beddoes. During the interview, Beddoes pushed Musk on the future where artificial intelligence and robots doing everything will be abundant, and immigrants are currently ruining Europe. Musk’s answer to the question was pure struggle, telling Beddoes, “I don’t think they’re inconsistent.”

Musk, who can be seen on X dabbling in racism, was pressed on his dog whistling, and his response, as expected, was something that a racist would say by pointing to his current partner Shivon Zillis’s heritage.

The Tesla chief then pointed to the fact that “a quarter billion people” are following him on X as an example of him being “well-liked,” while adding that “a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize.”

Musk’s bitching and moaning about the Beddoes didn’t go unnoticed, and he was immediately clowned for it.

Former MS Now host Mehdi Hasan wrote on social media, Musk did an interview with the editor of the Economist, a posh white woman, centrist, daughter of an army officer. It went badly for Musk. So now she’s a ‘traitor to the West.’ Totally normal response from a normal guy.”

Hasan wasn’t alone in that thinking; you can see more reactions below.

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