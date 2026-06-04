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Doja Cat Rips Elon Musk On His Own Platform

Doja Cat Slams Elon Musk For Removing Audio Posts On X, Calls Him A “Frog Build Looking B*tch”

"Hey Elon, if u see this, please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking b*tch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand."

Published on June 4, 2026
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  • In a post on her X account, the musician called out Elon Musk for the removal of the feature and went in.
  • Phony Stark removed the feature last year, one of the many decisions he has implemented since his unfortunate acquisition of the social media platform.
  • Elon Musk has not responded to Doja Cat's post, but social media is definitely appreciating her clowning the SpaceX chief.
Doja Cat Rips Elon Musk On His Own Platform
Getty Images / Doja Cat / Elon Musk

Doja Cat really misses the ability to post audio messages on X (formerly Twitter) so much that she decided to slam the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, for removing them.

“The Streets” crafter didn’t hold back while venting about audio posts being taken down. In a post on her X account, the musician called out Elon Musk for the removal of the feature and went in.

“Hey Elon, if u see this, please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking bitch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand,” Doja Cat wrote.

Phony Stark removed the feature last year, one of the many decisions he has implemented since his unfortunate acquisition of the social media platform.

Elon Musk has not responded to Doja Cat’s post, but social media is definitely appreciating her clowning the SpaceX chief.

“Instead of beefing with other female rappers she chooses to beef with evil billionaires, this is why she’s my fav,” one person wrote on X.

Another person on X wrote, “he really does look like what would happen if humans were allowed to breed ewoks like pugs…. her mind.”

“now why did you have to insult Ewoks like that Doja,” another post read.

Gotta love Doja Cat.

We’re not sure this will bring the audio posts back, and we are sure Musk will eventually say something because he is a very petty man.

Until that happens, you can see reactions to Doja’s post below.

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Doja Cat Elon Musk

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