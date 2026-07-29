Tapped In: The Hip-Hop Moments That Moved The Culture This Week

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz Every week the culture delivers another batch of moments that spark conversations, dominate timelines, and remind us that music is only one piece of the story. Tap in with the Hip-Hop moments that moved the culture this week inside. The biggest headlines often happen away from the booth, stretching into politics, philanthropy, social media, and the courtroom. This week was no exception. Chris Brown made a major legal move overseas, Donald Trump found himself catching heat over comments about Nicki Minaj, a bizarre fake song upload involving D4VD sent social media into detective mode, Ciara continued showing what investing in your hometown looks like, and Brooklyn officially gave Ol’ Dirty Bastard a permanent place in Hip-Hop history. Whether these moments had fans celebrating, debating, or side-eyeing their timelines, they all showed us that the culture never stops moving. Here is everything you need to be tapped into this week.

Tap In: Hip-Hop Moments That Moved The Culture This Week Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In London Assault Case Chris Brown makes headlines for again for legal reasons. According to Blavity, the singer pleaded guilty to affray in connection with a 2023 altercation at a London nightclub. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, while Brown’s associate Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray. Brown is expected to be sentenced in October and could face up to three years in prison. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the Grammy winner has continued touring throughout Europe and North America.

Did Donald Trump Make A Racist Joke About Nicki Minaj? Donald Trump found himself at the center of another controversy after making a joke involving Nicki Minaj during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Trump referenced the recent shooting at the event and joked that Minaj would have started twerking after hearing people yell “Get down.” Many online criticized the remark, with comedian Loni Love arguing the joke echoed an old racist stereotype aimed at Black soldiers during the Vietnam War. Minaj appeared to respond by posting a photo of a Chucky doll wearing a pink wig with the caption that it was how she would look at the president the next time they met.

Ciara Continues Pouring Into Atlanta While some celebrities dominated headlines for controversy, Ciara reminded everyone what giving back looks like. TheGrio reports the Grammy winner is investing $50,000 into youth organizations throughout Atlanta as part of the second annual Ciara Day. Ten local organizations will each receive $5,000 to support young people pursuing opportunities in music, film, fashion, sports, technology, dance, education, and leadership. It is another example of Ciara using her success to create opportunities for the next generation.