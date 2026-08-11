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Lauryn Hill’s Diaspora Calling! Festival Cut Short Due To Curfew

Lauryn Hill's second Diaspora Calling! festival took place in London over the weekend, featuring Erykah Badu, Wyclean Jean and more.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Artist Lauren Halsey's New CIRCA Commission Curated By Ms. Lauryn Hill Takes Over Piccadilly Lights

Lauryn Hill and her Diaspora Calling! music festival was held this past weekend in London, featuring one of her Fugees bandmates and more stars. However, the star-studded set was cut short due to curfew, to the dismay of some fans.

As spotted in The Sun, Lauryn Hill’s Diaspora Calling! festival took place last Friday (August 7) at the Milton Keynes Bowl venue. With Hill and her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean headlining, they were joined by Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Giggs, Fireboy DML, and Zion Marley, among other guests. The festival was hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Hill and Jean were just warming up in their set before the venue cut the sound at 11 PM local time, which didn’t go over well according to accounts captured in The Sun. Jean, speaking with the outlet, expressed disappointment and hopes to make it up to the concertgoers.

From The Sun:

Speaking following the abrupt end to the show, Wyclef Jean told us: “We’re really sad how it ended.

“We was just getting started, so we’re hoping to continue next year.”

He added: “We had so much surprises on the line up and everybody showed up and we really felt the crowd, that love and that energy, it’s something that they need, something they feel, it just reminds you of unity.

“With so much division, the diaspora calling is just to remind everybody to come together.”

A sign was also displayed onstage amid the chorus of disdain, explaining that they were legal bound by a curfew to end the show at that time.

“THANK YOU EVERYONE. We’re sorry for the abrupt finish. As part of our licence we are legally required to finish the show at 11pm and cannot continue beyond this time. Thank you for being part of an incredible day, we hope you had an amazing time. Please take care, look after one another and have a safe journey home. See you next time!” read the sign.

This is Lauryn Hill’s second Diaspora Calling! festival. It isn’t known when the next one will take place.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

festival lauryn hill london wyclef jean

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