Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Jacquees On Young Thug’s Reaction To Tyler Watts Singing To Thug's GF

Jacquees On Young Thug’s Reaction To His Artist, Tyler Watts Singing To Mariah The Scientist

Jacquees sits down with Hip-Hop Wired to discuss his new album Mood 2.

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jacquees & Dej Loaf: F#*K A FRIEND ZONE TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jacquees sits down with Hip-Hop Wired to discuss his new album Mood 2.

It’s been a long time in the making for the second part of the Mood series, 10 years to be exact. The first came out in 2016 and instantly became a staple in the Atlanta’s singers catalog. Que answers what the long wait was for Mood 2 to come out ten years after the first one.

“It just felt good right now. I feel like these songs fit the criteria of ‘Mood,’ this feels like ‘Mood 2.’ It’s the 10 year anniversary, this year I was able to put ‘Mood 1’ on all streaming platforms so it’s just a special time. These songs are really the mood I’m in, so it just made perfect sense.”

Jacquees also named “Accuse Me” as his favorite song from the new album.

Beyond his original music, Jacquees has become known for putting his own spin on other artists’ songs, or as he calls it, a “Quemix.” Day 1 fans will likely have Que’s “Persian Rugs” remix high on their list of favorites.

“I used to love the song, Party’s version. It was one of them songs that I heard and was like, ‘man if I would’ve done this, knowing my voice I would kill this song.’ I did this song right off of Peter Street. I remember when I was recording the song my homeboy had his girl in there, and once I started hitting them high notes and threw up the deuces and was like, ‘I’m out.’ That’s how I knew I was killing it.”

Back in 2018, Jacquees and Chris Brown announced plans to release a collaborative project together. Since then, it’s been crickets.

Now, Que has confirmed that the project is pretty much done, they just have to handle the business side of things.

The Decatur singer also spoke about his artist Tyler Watts singing to Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug reaction. At first, Watts was worried Thug felt a way, but Jacquees assured him that Thugger wasn’t tripping.

Check out the full interview below.

Related Tags

Jacquees rnb Young Thug

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles Breaks Caitlin Clark Record As Rookie Of The Year Campaign Heats Up

Cassius Life
NBA: APR 08 Spurs at LA Clippers

Ben Simmons Is Back In Shape & Prepping A Comeback - Social Media Isn't Having It

Cassius Life
A woman in a pink dress smiling, and a man in a white hoodie performing on stage with a microphone.

Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing

Bossip
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s 'A Little Less Heavy' As She Opens Up About Her New 'Act III' Era With Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama

Bossip
Trending
A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
8 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Comments
Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator’s Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

Comments
Trending
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close