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Latto Snaps On Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Latto isn’t letting the disrespect from Charleston White slide.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Latto x D'USSE Event Photos
Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Latto isn’t letting the disrespect from Charleston White slide.

The controversial commentator recently claimed that Latto is 21 Savage’s “side chick” and alleged that the Atlanta rapper got pregnant by the married MC. He also questioned why Latto hasn’t faced backlash over the alleged relationship.

“Latto don’t get no backlash for getting pregnant by a married n*gga. What’s the problem, people? Being hypocritical again. She was the side b*tch that got pregnant.”

The Georgia Peach rapper quickly hopped on Instagram Live to address the claims, calling White out for spreading what she says are false statements while taking several personal shots at him.

“You old, ugly, skrawny, country, b*tch. I let y’all be loud and wrong for too long. I ain’t f*cking no married man, b*tch.”

Rather than backdown, White later celebrated getting a reaction from Big Latto, describing the exchange as “checkmate.” He also explained that his comments were part of his approach to “provoking thought and evoking emotions.”

The back-and-forth comes as Latto and 21 Savage recently welcomes their first child together. Latto revealed the news while announcing her sophomore album, Big Mama, giving fans a glimpse into a new chapter of her life.

21 Savage also appears on the album’s sixth track, “Hostage,” while other standouts include “GOMF” featuring GloRilla and “Business & Personal.”

With Latto making it clear to not play with her, it looks like this exchange with Charleston White is far from over.

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