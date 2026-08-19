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AirPods With Built-In Camera Shown In Leaked Video

Leaked Video Reveals Apple’s AirPods That Are Equipped With A Camera

A Siri-like voice can be heard explaining, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

Published on August 18, 2026
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  • In the video, a man can be seen wearing the new AirPods while holding up a book so the technology called "Visual Intelligence" can see the book's title.
  • Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported them, claiming that the built-in camera helps the tech giant's take on artificial intelligence, aka "Apple Intelligence," by supplying it with "visual information in low resolution," allowing Siri to do actions like providing turn-by-turn directions or providing info to the wearer about their current surroundings.
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NurPhoto / Apple

Even Apple can’t seem to avoid leaks. A leaked video seemingly reveals Apple AirPods equipped with a camera.

Yes, you read that correctly: the expensive in-ear accessories you lose all the time will seemingly feature a camera in the next model, according to a leaked video.

Reputable website MacRumors, which primarily talks about Apple products, found the video showing off Apple’s unreleased product buried in macOS Tahoe 26.7 Release Candidate.

In the video, a man can be seen wearing the new AirPods while holding up a book so the technology called “Visual Intelligence” can see the book’s title.

As the video continues, a Siri-like voice can be heard explaining, “With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later.”

MacRumors was not the first to talk about these new AirPods; Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reported them, claiming that the built-in camera helps the tech giant’s take on artificial intelligence, aka “Apple Intelligence,” by supplying it with “visual information in low resolution,” allowing Siri to do actions like providing turn-by-turn directions or providing info to the wearer about their current surroundings.

As for how they look, the new AirPods seem to be slightly thicker than the predecessor with a longer stem. A design update to probably house the camera, or a bigger battery plus LED lights that let the wearer know that information is being uploaded to the cloud.

It appears Apple’s new AirPods are the company’s answer to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and Samsung’s recently announced Intelligent Eyewear.

We shall see if Apple does formally announce its new AirPods along with its long-rumored foldable iPhone.

Until that day comes, you can see what people are saying about the leaked wearable below.

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