Subscribe
Close
Television

Pennywise Will Return In 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2

F**k Them Kids Season 2 Loading: HBO Confirms Return of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’

As for the plot of Welcome To Derry season 2, instead of picking up after the events of season one, we will travel further back in time to 1935 during the Great Depression.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • HBO renews 'Welcome to Derry' for a second season, with Brad Caleb Kane as sole showrunner.
  • Season 2 will travel back to 1935 during the Great Depression, focusing on the Bradley Gang massacre.
  • The Muschietti duo express excitement to continue exploring the world created by Stephen King.
Pennywise Will Return In 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2
Brooke Palmer/HBO

Everyone’s favorite dancing and child-devouring clown, Pennywise, will return for a second season of HBO’s popular It prequel series, Welcome To Derry.

According to Deadline, it was only a matter of time before the network was going to renew the series that expands the It universe masterfully crafted in two films from Andy and Barbara Muschetti, and that HBO was waiting to learn more about where season two was going creatively before announcing the news on Monday, sharing a video confirming the horror series’ return.

The website also reports that with the return of Welcome To Derry, Brad Caleb Kane will be the sole showrunner after sharing that job with Jason Fuchs in season 1.

As for the plot of Welcome To Derry season 2, instead of picking up after the events of season one, we will travel further back in time to 1935 during the Great Depression with spooky developments we have to come to expect from the series revolving around the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in the cursed town to buy ammo only to encounter the evil pressence.

“We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s horrifically iconic adaptation,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming. “Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour.”

Clancy Collins White, Warner Bros. Television’s President of Creative Affairs, added: “We know It: Welcome to Derry will continue to captivate viewers with its spine-tingling new journey into the 1930s for Season 2. We look forward to bringing fans back to the town of Derry to experience the next chapter and uncover even more of what lies beneath the surface.”

The husband/wife directing duo who serve as executive producers on the prequel series based on the Stephen King novel expressed excitement about the show’s return, adding, “Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs!”

And boy do we love this show.

We can’t wait to see Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise terrorize a new set of kids and the residents of Derry again.

Related Tags

HBO HBO Max

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A bald older man in a plaid shirt and a basketball player in a Clippers jersey standing on a basketball court.

NBA Shreds ESPN Report That Clippers Skirted Salary Cap For Kawhi Leonard, Social Media Has Thoughts

Cassius Life
Two women in stylish black outfits, one with curly dark hair and sunglasses, the other with blonde hair, posing in front of a wall.

Solange Knowles Honors Former Co-star Hayden Panettiere With Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death

Bossip
Aerial view of the campus of Pennsylvania State University in winter

Pablo Pledgescobar: Here’s What We Know About The Penn State Frat Brothers' Cocaine-Trafficking Ring

Cassius Life
A smiling woman in a white dress waves to the camera. A woman in a patterned dress stands at a microphone, gesturing with her hands.

Hot Girl Homegirls: Sources Say 'Similarly Sassy' Sasha Obama & Megan Thee Stallion Hung Out On Martha's Vineyard Like Good Girlfriends

Bossip
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.
9 Items
nipsey hussle  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Trending
Two men, one wearing a black leather jacket and the other wearing sunglasses, standing in front of Sirius XM and FIFA World Cup branding.
10 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Tony Yayo Details Travis Scott’s Dust Up With G-Unit, Says “He Had An Ego”

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
News  |  Written By Shannon Dawson

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Comments
Instagram
13 Items
Tech  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Social Media Is Frying Instagram’s New Logo Design

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close