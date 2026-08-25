Subscribe
Close
News

Machel Montano Honored With Exhibit In Brooklyn

Soca King Machel Montano Honored With Exhibit In Brooklyn

Soca great Machel Montano is the focus of a new exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, with programming highlighting his lengthy career. 

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Machel Montano's "Journey Of A Soca King' Exhibition Opening
Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

The dynamic soca artist Machel Montano is being honored with an exhibit on his life and career at the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. The exhibit will be at the library from Aug. 22 to Sept. 12.

Journey of a Soca King: The Exhibition opens just in time for the festivities celebrating Caribbean culture in New York City, capped off by the West Indian Labor Day Parade. Created by the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness, the exhibition highlights his contributions to soca culture and music, which began in 1982 and have lasted over five decades.

The exhibition showcases his trophies and costumes he’s worn throughout the years, and visitors can check out his discography at a vinyl listening station. It will also focus on his deep ties to Brooklyn, beginning with his arrival from his native Trinidad and Tobago to attend workshops in 1984 and his time living in the borough in the 1990s.

“Brooklyn helped raise me,” said Machel Montano, in the press release announcing the exhibit. “I lived here, I learned here, and some of my earliest audiences were right in these neighborhoods. So for this work to come back to Brooklyn, in a place that is free and open to anybody who walks through the door, means everything.”

“Brooklyn is home to one of the largest Caribbean populations outside the Caribbean, and the Library is committed to preserving and sharing the stories, histories, and cultural contributions of the communities we serve,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO, Brooklyn Public Library in the press release. “This exhibition will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the enduring impact of Caribbean music and culture through the life and career of one of its most influential and beloved artists.”

The exhibit comes after the release of his documentary film, Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King (2026), which will be shown on the facade of the Central Library on Sept. 3. The exhibit will also be supported by programming at the other branches of the library. The full listing of events can be found here.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Inside

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

Bossip
Minstrel Show

Bullseye Blunder: Target Pulls Kids’ Clown Costume Amid Blackface Backlash, Admits ‘We Got This Wrong’

Bossip
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Mamba Forever: Ranking Kobe Bryant's 10 Best Nike Sneakers

Cassius Life
NBA: FEB 20 Heat at Mavericks

Dwyane Wade Shaves Off His Beard & Lookalike Jokes Pour In

Cassius Life
Trending
A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
Grand Theft Auto VI
12 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Comments
Grand Theft Auto VI
15 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Cyberleek Takes Us Inside The Strip Club In Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Comments
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Comments
Trending
Made In America Festival, Day 2, Philadelphia, USA - 01 Sep 2019
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Blueface Caught In Wild Street Fight, Nearly Knocked Out

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Comments
"An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G." By The Brooklyn Nets : Photocall At Theatre du Chatelet
biggie smalls  |  Written By Weso

Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close