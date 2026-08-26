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Wendy Williams' Life To Be Examined In New Peacock Docuseries

Wendy Williams’ Daytime TV Reign To Be Examined In New Peacock Docuseries, But She Says It’s Unauthorized

Published on August 26, 2026
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Wendy Williams’ legendary run in daytime television is getting another documentary treatment. This time, Peacock is taking viewers behind the scenes of the talk show that made her one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

As spotted on Deadline, Peacock has greenlit Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, a three-part docuseries currently scheduled to premiere in 2027. The working title is an obvious nod to one of Williams’ many memorable phrases from her years behind the purple chair.

The series will trace Williams’ journey from radio personality to daytime television powerhouse while examining the rise and cultural impact of The Wendy Williams Show. According to Peacock, the project will celebrate the program’s outrageous moments while also exploring the “complicated truths about the cost of fame” and some of the lingering questions surrounding Williams’ departure from her own show.

More than 20 former staffers are expected to participate and share stories about what happened both in front of and behind the cameras. Suzanne Bass, who served as an executive producer throughout Williams’ run, will also executive produce the documentary and offer her firsthand perspective on the show’s place in pop culture. Ian Orefice, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain and Missy Walker of EverWonder Studio are also executive producers alongside Chris Witherspoon and Vanessa Golembewski.

The Wendy Williams Show debuted nationally in 2008 and quickly separated itself from the traditional daytime talk-show formula. Williams brought the same unfiltered approach that made her famous in radio to television, mixing celebrity gossip, interviews, audience interaction and her signature “Hot Topics” segment.

Her opinions frequently caused controversy, but that unpredictability was also a major part of the show’s appeal. Whether viewers agreed with her or not, Williams became appointment television and helped turn phrases including “How you doin’?” into pop culture staples.

The show ran for 13 seasons before ending in June 2022. Williams was absent throughout its final season after her return was initially delayed following a COVID-19 diagnosis and later further postponed amid health complications. A rotating group of guest hosts ultimately filled her chair, including Sherri Shepherd, whose own daytime show eventually replaced Williams’ program.

However, there is already some controversy surrounding Peacock’s attempt to revisit Wendy’s television reign. According to HelloBeautiful, Williams is not participating in Clap If You Care and reportedly will not financially benefit from the project. Loren LoRosa reported on The Breakfast Club that Williams and those close to her were allegedly blindsided by news of the documentary and did not know it was being developed. LoRosa also reported that Williams and Bass, despite working together for years, are no longer speaking.

As per theGrio, Charlamagne Tha God also revealed that he had been approached about appearing in the documentary but declined after learning from Williams’ family that she was not involved. So while Peacock is preparing to tell the story of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy herself apparently wants it known that this is not an authorized Wendy Williams project.

Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show is expected to premiere on Peacock sometime in 2027.

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