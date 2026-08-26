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Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk's Trial

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up For Lil Durk Amid Murder-For-Hire Trial

Machine Gun Kelly is standing 10 toes down for his close friend Lil Durk.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Machine Gun Kelly is standing 10 toes down for his close friend Lil Durk.

As the murder-for-hire trial begins, several of the Chicago rapper’s high-profile affiliates have shown up to the courthouse in support. G Herbo, Dreezy, India Royal and others have made appearances during the early days of the trial.

MGK was also in attendance on Day 1, making it clear that he was there to support his longtime friend.

TMZ reported that the Cleveland artist was at Smurk’s trial, and MGK responded to the outlet’s post, explaining why he made the trip.

“This been my bro for a decade when he called and asked if I’d pull up and support I’m there no question. Free Durk.”

The two artists have maintained their friendship for years, even collaborating in a memorable way during Durkio’s 2023 Amazon Live performance.

MGK played guitar in the background as Durk performed a special rendition of his popular record “The Voice.” 

Beyond MGK’s support, Durk’s wife, India Royale, was present for both days of the trial. Zül Qarnain spoke with Hip-Hop Wired, describing India as composed in the courtroom and a strong source of support for her husband and their family.

“She is very composed, very eloquent, very classy, she’s not speaking any of the media, which I don’t blame her. She is here to support her husband, her family is also here. She’s aligned with Durk’s mother and Doodie just basically gave her a hug and I gave her respect.”

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