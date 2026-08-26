Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Country music superstar Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25, and fellow celebrities have issued tributes.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday (August 25), with fans the world over celebrating her life, generosity, and accomplishments. Joining in the tributes for Dolly Parton were fellow entertainers such as Beyoncé and Eminem.

Dolly Parton was reportedly battling an illness related to kidney and automimmune issues, along with contending with cancer symptoms. The news of Parton’s passing spread through several news outlets and on social media where tributes were both moving, and perhaps risqué in some measure.

By way of her website, Beyoncé shared an image of Parton with the following message:

Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. you taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. you are truly one of one. rest peacefully.

Parton appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album for the interlude, “Dolly P,” and the album also has a version of one of Parton’s signature hit songs, “Jolene.”

Eminem shared a tribute which featured a letter penned by Parton to him after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton’s kind words, and humorous confession that she didn’t know much about Hip-Hop, highlighted the singer’s kindness. In the caption, Eminem shared what the note meant to her.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words,” read the message.

Dolly Parton was 80.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Beyoncé Dolly Parton Eminem

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s 'Coat Of Many Colors' Had Room For Us: What Black America Lost [Op-Ed]

Bossip
2021 ONE Musicfest

Spin The Block, Sir! Fans Speedily Summon Jacob Latimore After Serayah Confirms Joey Bada$$ Breakup, Encourage Emmett To Get His Girl Back

Bossip
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Who Is Serayah McNeill? Meet The Actress Who Just Ended Her Engagement With Joey Bada$$

Cassius Life
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Mamba Forever: Ranking Kobe Bryant's 10 Best Nike Sneakers

Cassius Life
Trending
Grand Theft Auto VI
15 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Cyberleek Takes Us Inside The Strip Club In Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak

Comments
JT "City Cinderella" Release Party
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas Hospitalized In ICU After Heart Attack: Report

Comments
A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Comments
Trending
Made In America Festival, Day 2, Philadelphia, USA - 01 Sep 2019
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Blueface Caught In Wild Street Fight, Nearly Knocked Out

Comments
"An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G." By The Brooklyn Nets : Photocall At Theatre du Chatelet
biggie smalls  |  Written By Weso

Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will

Comments
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close