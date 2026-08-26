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The Game Calls Cap On Dissing Kendrick Lamar

The Game is denying that he took a shot at Kendrick Lamar on his new album.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

The Game is denying that he took a shot at Kendrick Lamar on his new album.

The West Coast MC recently dropped the surprise trilogy, The Documentary III, marking the first installment in the series since The Documentary 2 and The Documentary 2.5 arrived in 2015.

While the project has received mixed reviews, the biggest conversation online has less to do with the album’s quality and more to do with one particular bar. Fans and online detectives believe The Game may have taken a shot at Kendrick on the intro track, “Geezus.”

“I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.”

The line immediately caught attention because of the reference to the GNX, the same name as Kendrick’s latest album and the Lexus vehicle featured heavily throughout its rollout.

According to The Game, there was no subliminal message behind the line.

During the recent interview, the Compton rapper explained that the bar was based on his own experience owning a GNX and his former partner’s reaction to the vehicle.

“Think about it, I had a GNX, and my chick at the time, she didn’t really want to ride in that. All black, dark windows, to a pretty girl, that’s like a gang-banging car.”

While fans may think it was a shot, The Game insists the Kendrick connection was simply a coincidence.

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