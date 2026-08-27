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Hakeem Jeffries Blasted For Over Jared Moskowitz's New Post

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Criticized After Rep. Jared Moskowitz Named To New Post

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is getting knocked after pro-Israel Rep. Jared Moskowitz was named a new post.

Published on August 27, 2026
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House Dems J6 Committee

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is currently enduring critiques over a pro-Israel member of the Democratic Party getting assigned to a new post. Rep. Jared Moskowitz was named a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committe’s Subcomittee on the Middle East and North Africa this week, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries catching heat although he didn’t name Moskowitz to the post.

In a press release published on Tuesday (August 25), Rep. Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) welcomed several members to the HFAC along with some of its subcommittees.

From the press release:

Meeks also announced new subcommittee leadership assignments: Representative Jared Moskowitz will serve as Ranking Member of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, and Representative Jonathan L. Jackson will succeed Moskowitz as Ranking Member of the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee.

“I also congratulate Representative Moskowitz on his new role as Ranking Member of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, and thank Rep. Sherman for his stewardship of the Subcommittee. I also congratulate Rep. Jackson as he assumes the role of Ranking Member of the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee.

While Rep. Meeks made the announcement, ire over Moskowitz’s appointment has been aimed in the direction of Rep. Jeffries.

Cenk Uygur, the host of Young Turks and a staunch critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and some Democratic Party members’ alignment with the nation, has fired several salvos at Jeffries and other Democrats.

“Why does Hakeem Jeffries sell us out? Why did Trump sell out his voters? And Schumer and McConnell. It’s obvious. Money in politics. They literally get paid to betray us. Israel is just a symptom of that larger disease. They also betray us to Big Pharma, defense contractors, etc.,” Uygur shared on Tuesday via X.

“Hakeem Jeffries just ratf*cked every single democratic voter with a diet MAGA pro-war pro-Israel “Ron DeSantis democrat” to lead on foreign policy. HE NEEDS TO RESIGN,” tweeted Kyle Kulinski of Secular Talk via X.

In an article from Al Jazeera, Rep. Moskowitz’s positions on Israel are examined, alongside two other pro-Israel Democrats named to the subcommittee.

Photo: Getty

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