DMX Gospel Concert Cancelled

DMX can’t seem to catch a break when he is trying to do the Lord’s work as the Morning Star Sanctified Church’s upcoming concert involving the rapper was recently cancelled due to what the sponsor has deemed as a “safety issue.”

The “Gospel Rap Extravaganza!” which was supposed to be held at Independence High School in Glendale, AZ was just canceled three days before show time. According to sources, the school canceled the concert once they realized the Yonkers bred Ruff Ryder was involved.

Aware of potential risks, the Pastor of the church reportedly “took out a $1 million insurance policy on the concert” but the school still refused to cooperate.

“They just weren’t having it,” the Pastor stated, “[The school] has already agreed to give back the church’s $500 deposit.”

The church is offering refunds to fans that purchased the tickets, but the Pastor insists that a concert will take place, just at a smaller venue. “