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Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Future has done it again, dropping another project that has the internet talking.

Published on July 10, 2026
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LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
Source: LANVIN / Lanvin

Future has done it again, dropping another project that has the internet talking.

His latest album, The Real Me, proves Pluto knows exactly what his fanbase wants. He didn’t reinvent the wheel, but he mixed in just enough experimentation to keep his signature sound from feeling stale. After a two-year wait, fans were ready to see if Future could deliver another standout project.

That was no easy task considering how well MIXTAPE PLUTO was received in 2024. The album spawned fan favorites like “SKI,” “TOO FAST,” and “SOUTH OF FRANCE,” setting the bar incredibly high for whatever came next.

Fortunately for Future, the early reaction to The Real Me has been overwhelmingly positive. If you’re wondering whether toxic Future is still alive and well, don’t worry, he’s definitely still in the building.

One of the biggest standouts so far is Track 7, “Konnichiwa,” which has quickly become a fan favorite across social media. The record has already sparked conversations and looks like an early contender for the album’s breakout hit.

Before the album arrived, Future led the rollout with the introspective single “Radio.” Looking back, though, it may have not been the best preview of what The Real Me actually sounds like. While “Radio” showcased Future’s growth and reflective side, the album leans much more into the high-energy, melodic, and toxic Pluto that fans have come to expect. 

Check out our full breakdown of the biggest takeaways from Future’s The Real Me below.

Future trolled us, 0 features on The Real Me

Future opens “No Misery” with a snippet of Andre 3000 showing him love.

NO METRO BOOMIN?!

Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Future believes he has more women than Nick Cannon. Thanks for letting us know.

Similar to Tyga and Fenix Flexin, Hendrix hopped in his 80’s theme bag on “Hollywood”

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“Feeling I Give” is peak toxic Future.

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