Rapper J-Kwon Found Alive & Well

Rapper J-Kwon who was reported missing, has finally surfaced and is doing well.

As HipHopWired.com previously reported Wednesday (March 3), the St. Louis rapper was reported missing by his record label after family and friends hadn’t heard from him in over a month.

To aid in the search his record label, Gracie Promotions, set up a Twitter account so that people could tweet information that could help locate his whereabouts.

Apparently the search worked, because J-Kwon’s manager and publicist Dorian Washington announced that the rapper has been located, and released the following statement:

“I am very happy to let everyone know that I personally spoke with J-Kwon today, and he is OK. He’d like to send a sincere apology to his friends and everyone who showed concern this week. He was taking some time to himself as he sometimes does, not realizing that people would start to worry after a while. A few days out of touch versus a month is quite a difference. Right now, he just wants to keep doing what he’s doing and will be more available for those who care about him. We thank you again for your outreach, and we are relieved to know he’ll be all right.”

Although friends and fans alike are happy to have the rapper home safe, it is a bit peculiar that no one is mentioning where the rapper was during the month long man hunt.

What really has the internet talking is the fact that the rapper has an album due to drop at the end of the month, many speculate that it was a publicity stunt to get people talking about the “Tipsy” rapper.

Either way we are glad to see that things turned out for the best.