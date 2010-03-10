Diddy Dropping Dirty Money Off “Last Train To Paris”?!?!

At this point, the original release date for Diddy’s Last Train To Paris won’t be remembered by most as the album has seen more than its share of pushbacks.

With the release now slated to drop June 22, being scheduled before for a release date September 2009, there are rumors stating that the Bad Boy general will be cutting down on Dirty Money.

Now keep in mind that the group, consisting of himself, Dawn Richards from Danity Kane and singer Kalenna, were specifically made for the upcoming project.

According to The Boombox, Diddy has been placing more distance between himself and the other members of the group and it is even being stated that he has dropped most of the songs that he did as Dirty Money.

Recently linking up with Rick Ross, appearances from Lil Wayne, Drake, Kanye West and others will reportedly be making the album instead.

After having to wait so long for “Angels” to actually pop, it looks like Diddy felt it to be more beneficial to stick to the mainstream rappers because before Ross and other rappers made their own version, that single was a dead fish in the water.