CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Diddy Dropping Dirty Money Off “Last Train To Paris”?!?!

Leave a comment

At this point, the original release date for Diddy’s Last Train To Paris won’t be remembered by most as the album has seen more than its share of pushbacks.

With the release now slated to drop June 22, being scheduled before for a release date September 2009, there are rumors stating that the Bad Boy general will be cutting down on Dirty Money.

Now keep in mind that the group, consisting of himself, Dawn Richards from Danity Kane and singer Kalenna, were specifically made for the upcoming project.

According to The Boombox, Diddy has been placing more distance between himself and the other members of the group and it is even being stated that he has dropped most of the songs that he did as Dirty Money.

Recently linking up with Rick Ross, appearances from Lil Wayne, Drake, Kanye West and others will reportedly be making the album instead.

After having to wait so long for “Angels” to actually pop, it looks like Diddy felt it to be more beneficial to stick to the mainstream rappers because before Ross and other rappers made their own version, that single was a dead fish in the water.

angels , bad boy , Danity Kane , dirty Money , hip hop news , last train to paris

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close