Jay-Z Announces European Tour Dates

Following the wrap up of his widely successful Blueprint III tour Jay-Z is announcing plans to travel overseas for a list of European tour dates.

As previously reported Jay’s been confirmed to headline several festivals across the pond including the Oxegen Fest alongside Eminem, and the Wireless Fest in London.

Now however, he’s expanding his tour schedule to include even more dates overseas for his European fans.

Jay’s first stop in Europe will be June 4 in Germany, hitting the stage in Rock am Ring.

Following that he’ll travel to the UK for several stops before ending out the tour on July 11 at T in The Park at Scotland.

The list of dates for Jay-Z’s European tour schedule are below.

6/4/10: Rock am Ring, Germany

6/5/10: Rock im Park, Germany

6/6/10: Paris Bercy, France

6/7/10: Manchester Arena, UK

6/9/10: Birmingham LG Arena, UK

6/11/10: Isle of Wight, UK

7/2/10: Eurockéennes Belfort, France

7/4/10: Wireless, UK

7/9/10: Oxygen, Ireland

7/10/10: Frauenfeld, Switzerland

7/11/10: T in the Park, Scotland