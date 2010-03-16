Game Refutes “Gangster Rapper” References In Court

Jayceon Taylor a.k.a West Coast rapper Game, is refuting claims that he’s a “gangster rapper”, in court at least.

Game is currently facing a civil action lawsuit from Shannon Rodrick, an L.A. basketball coach who claims Game punched him and threatened him with a weapon on school grounds in 2007.

In defense of their client, lawyers for the Game have filed court papers asking all references of him as a “gangster rapper” to not be used in court.

Court documents refer to Game as a “gangster rapper” a total of 86 times, which according to lawyers could sway a jury into a guilty verdict.

According to TMZ, they’re also asking that none of his lyrics or songs be mentioned because they contain violence and profanity.

In between trying to clean up his image in court, Game is still planning to release his R.E.D. album.

The album was supposed to hit stores in December around the Christmas holiday but was pushed back to January before settling on an April 20 release date.

He also recently announced his return to his old home at Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records.