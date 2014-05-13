Lil Bibby Meets Fans At Born Fly’s “Welcome Summer” Event [PHOTOS]

Last week, New York City-based clothing brand, Born Fly, introduced their “Welcome Summer” collection at a private event at their Midtown residence. The soiree also doubled as a meet and greet with bubbling rapper and newly crowned XXL Freshman Lil Bibby.

A room full of journalists, bloggers, rappers, and athletes, including Will Hill of the New York Giants, Love & Hip Hop New York star Rich Dollaz Atlantic signee Dyme-A-Duzin, and more, got to see Born Fly’s latest release and enjoyed music provided by DJ Zeke. The good vibes were partially fueled by complimentary Clique vodka cocktails and Belaire Rose.

Before long, Bibby came through to kick it with attendees on a personal level. The sounds of his 2013 mixtape, Free Crack, were the soundtrack for this portion of the night. See video from the night below and a photo recap on the following page.

Photo: Born Fly

