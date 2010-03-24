Game Settles Lawsuit With L.A. Basketball Coach

Game’s troubles in court over a 2007 basketball incident are officially over.

As previously reported Game was facing a civil action lawsuit filed by basketball coach Shannon Radric who claims the rapper assaulted him and pulled a hand-gun on him on school property.

The Game previously served eight days in jail in connection to the criminal case before refuting claims that he’s a “gangster rapper” in the civil lawsuit.

Now however the lawsuit is over and a settlement has been reached.

Lawyers for Game say that Shannon Radric was awarded money in the settlement but an exact amount has not been disclosed.

While Game and his legal team dispute the claims now that a settlement was reached, the court case said that Jayceon Taylor b.k.a Game, was coaching the “Litem- up” basketball team against Shannon Radric’s team.

After his team was losing in the double digits, Game reportedly called the man’s team “Garbage” and “a bunch of busters” before hitting the man in the face causing him to fall down.

The suit also said that Game then went to get a hand-gun from his vehicle saying, “I’m going to blast this fool!” causing the coach to run inside a school building and hide until he calmed down and left.

Come on Jayceon….do better.