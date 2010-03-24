Asher Roth’s Manager Arrested For Nearly Causing Riot

Scott “Scooter” Braun, manager of Asher Roth and pop sensation Justin Beiber was arrested today (March 24) after nearly causing a riot at a public appearance in Long Island, New York.

According to a statement issued by District Attorney of Nassau County, Braun was charged with one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of criminal nuisance in the second degree; for his role in a possible riot at an autograph session.

“Mr. Braun put his own selfish desire for publicity above public safety and endangered the very fans that came to see his client,” D.A. Kathleen Rice said in a statement. “[In addition to fans, he also imperiled] innocent bystanders who were at the mall that day.”

The charges stem from an incident at Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island, where thousands of fans were lined up to see Justin Beiber. According to authorities, Braun is being accused of not following authority’s warnings, after the number of attendees nearly became hazardous.

Police state that they asked Braun to send out a Twitter message on Bieber’s account saying the signing had been canceled due to the large, dangerous turnout, but Braun allegedly never sent out the requested message until an hour and half after being notified, putting many young lives at risk according to police.

“By refusing to send out the cancellation Tweet and preventing others from doing so, he blatantly ignored police directives and put thousands of innocent people in harm’s way.” Rice continued. “It was only through the fast and efficient work of the police department that a horrible disaster was averted.”

Braun will be arraigned on the charges today in the First District Court in Hempstead, Long Island, and faces up to one year in jail if convicted.