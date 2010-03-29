J. Cole Announces College Tour

Roc Nation’s first official signee is set to hit the road for his own solo college tour.
As previously reported in a HipHopWired exclusive, J. Cole made a stop in Atlanta and spoke on some of his future collaborations and his upcoming debut album.
While an official release date has yet to be set, he did confirm that that it would be released this summer.
Until then however the pride of “Fayettenam” is taking his talent on the road for his first college tour.
The lucky schools that will see a performance from Cole include the illustrious Hampton University, Montclair University and his alma mater where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, St. John’s University.
The tour kicks off Tuesday with a performance at Hot 97’s “Who’s Next Live.”
The tour dates for J. Cole’s college tour are below:
- March 30th: HOT 97 “Who’s Next Live” New York, NY
- April 1st: Hampton University Hampton, VA
- April 2nd: Richmond University Richmond, VA
- April 8th: Howard University Washington, DC
- April 9th: USF Tampa, FL
- April 10th: Longwood University Farmville, VA
- April 16th: New Earth Music Hall Athens, GA
- April 17th: Vassar College Poughkeepsie, NY
- April 18th: Adelphi University Garden City, NY
- April 20th: MSU Montclair, NJ
- April 22th: Xavier University Cincinnati, OH
- April 24th: St. John’s University Queens, NY
- April 28th: University of Maryland College Park, MD
- April 29th: Southern CT State University New Haven, CT
- April 30th: Rutgers University New Brunswick, NJ