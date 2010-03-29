J. Cole Announces College Tour

Roc Nation’s first official signee is set to hit the road for his own solo college tour.

As previously reported in a HipHopWired exclusive, J. Cole made a stop in Atlanta and spoke on some of his future collaborations and his upcoming debut album.

While an official release date has yet to be set, he did confirm that that it would be released this summer.

Until then however the pride of “Fayettenam” is taking his talent on the road for his first college tour.

The lucky schools that will see a performance from Cole include the illustrious Hampton University, Montclair University and his alma mater where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, St. John’s University.

The tour kicks off Tuesday with a performance at Hot 97’s “Who’s Next Live.”

The tour dates for J. Cole’s college tour are below: