Fat Joe Signs With E1 Music, Preps New Project

Fat Joe is making moves to bring back to light his longstanding rap career.

After a lackluster release with his J.O.S.E. (Jealous Ones Still Envy) 2 album, Joey Crack is set for a comeback.

As previously reported Joe is doing just that and making plans to release his latest album The Darkside.

In between prepping for his new project Fat Joe is now celebrating being the latest artist signed to Alan GrunBlatt’s E1 Music.

The label head and the rapper are actually reuniting through the deal with GrunBlatt confirming that he was the very first person to sign Joey Crack to a record deal.

“I originally signed Fat Joe to his first record deal and was blown away by the new material Joe played me. Fate has brought us back together; trust me when I tell you he’s got bangers for days!”

Fat Joe agrees with Alex and released a statement of his own giving props to E1 Music and Grunblatt for their support saying,

“It’s been a long time coming. I have a long history with Alan Grunblatt and everyone at E1. Although it’s a small label, they have the best marketing and promotion staff in the hip hop game and I’m looking forward to working with them on my new album, ‘The Dark Side.”

The official release date for The Dark Side has officially been named for June 28th, 2010.

Listen to his first single from the project, “Slow Down” featuring Young Jeezy below.