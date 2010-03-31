Jim Jones and Fabolous Beef on Twitter?

With all of the rappers on Twitter, it seems that the spew of Tweefs (Twitter Beefs) was inevitable. Now it seems as if Fabolous and Jim Jones have joined the tweeps igniting a 1 hour spat via their Twitter accounts.

It all started when Jim Jones Tweets:

“I just seen another rappers video tht look just like me chain gang n scarf dam I’m sonnin these n*#%az I gues my style might body ya lol wht”

Soon thereafter Fabolous decides to take up for Louis Vutton scarf wearers everywhere stating [More]

“Oh so it’s time 4 subliminal tweets huh?? Ok cool.. #TellMeWhyUMad I’m mad cuz it’s over for that ballin…. Brooklynnnnnnnnnnnnnnn”

Although Jim bowed out tweeting:

“New app on iPhones .. jimjones How to get fresh 101 … free scarf n belt included lol owwwwww lmao G.O.R in Harlem now”

“Can I atleast get a thnku for gettin ur Twitter acct poppin lol I’m out I quit I quit pow pow play dead lol”

Fab decided to go in for the kill tweeting:

“#iJustWannaKnoWhy n*#%as think they invented Louis Vuitton?? #nowplaying – Youre Only A Customer by Jay Z”

“#iJustWannaKnoWhy you ain’t #signtoyoungmoney yet?? #uNeedTheHelp #WayneOnMy1stSingle #DrakeOnTheHook”

“#iJustWannaKnoWhy the Competition won’t stay #Dead. Maybe I should a new mixtape call #TiNc3 – Ghost of the Competition”

“#iJustWannaKnoWhy if they know the order, they didn’t bring you NO ROSEI’s jus a few cold waters?? Whoa Oh! I thought u #PopChampagne”





